Citigroup Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of DHI opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 319.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

