Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Civeo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,484. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $604,813. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.