Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.13

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 93514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

