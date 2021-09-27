Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

