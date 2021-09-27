Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

