Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $612.48 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $322.00 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $608.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

