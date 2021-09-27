Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $453.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

