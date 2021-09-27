Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.