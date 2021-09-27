Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.67.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Coherent stock opened at $255.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.81. Coherent has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

