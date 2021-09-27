Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. 103,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

