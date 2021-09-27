Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.82 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

