Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $103.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

