Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.