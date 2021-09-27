Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

