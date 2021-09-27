Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $490.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

