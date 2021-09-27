Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $146.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.