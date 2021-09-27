Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 49,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

