Comparing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leidos and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.54% 23.24% 7.24% Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leidos and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 5 1 2.88 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $116.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $12.30 billion 1.09 $628.00 million $5.83 16.25 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.92 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Summary

Leidos beats Creative Realities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

