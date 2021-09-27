Comparing Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Autohome $1.33 billion 4.01 $521.87 million $4.63 9.02

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Autohome 39.36% 18.93% 14.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 3 3 4 0 2.10

Autohome has a consensus price target of $71.89, indicating a potential upside of 72.39%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Summary

Autohome beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

