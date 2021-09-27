Comparing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67 California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 1.65% 0.47% California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.47 $1.14 billion $2.17 17.28 California Resources $1.56 billion 2.17 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

California Resources beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

