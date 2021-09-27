Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

