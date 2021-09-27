Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 408.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

