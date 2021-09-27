Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,262 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 84,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $202.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

