Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,180 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

