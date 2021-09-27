Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

