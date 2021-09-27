Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

