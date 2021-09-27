Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.30

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $374.71 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

