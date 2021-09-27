Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.75

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.75 and last traded at $185.51, with a volume of 363301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

