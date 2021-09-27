Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $40.82 Million Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,289,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Express makes up approximately 2.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Express worth $40,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Express by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Express by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Express stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.