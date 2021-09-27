Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group accounts for about 5.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 4.82% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $120,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBGI traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $33.24. 10,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,571. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

