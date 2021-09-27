Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,956 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SXC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. 4,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

