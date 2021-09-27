Contrasting FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.81 $15.50 million $1.13 17.26 County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.08 $5.48 million $1.56 22.87

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. FVCBankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.77, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 27.86% 10.18% 1.05% County Bancorp 26.55% 11.44% 1.25%

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats County Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

