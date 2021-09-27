Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CPA opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Copa by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Copa by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

