Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce sales of $97.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $374.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 265,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,354. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

