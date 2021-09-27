CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 246.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of COR opened at $147.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

