Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $467.75 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,763,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

