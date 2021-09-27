Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.08 ($78.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on 1COV shares. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Covestro stock opened at €56.34 ($66.28) on Monday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

