Cream (CRM) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Cream has a market cap of $17,262.61 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.70 or 1.00116662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00088187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00799405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.00371189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00254706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

