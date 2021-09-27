Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $109.62 on Monday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

