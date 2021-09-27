Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.67 ($4.32).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.