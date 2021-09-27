Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.87

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 4125074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.