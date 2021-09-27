Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWEGF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.28.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.18 on Monday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

