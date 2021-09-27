Critical Comparison: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) vs. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

91.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Icahn Enterprises and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.64%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.16 -$1.65 billion ($7.33) -6.82 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 72.68 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.12% -5.63% -2.04% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -66.19%

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Icahn Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Industries Inc., which is a manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. It provides fleet management, maintenance, engineering and field services. The American Railcar Industries services include maintenance planning, project management, tracking and tracing, regulatory compliance, mileage audit, rolling stock taxes and online service access. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Me

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.