Critical Comparison: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 2.97 $74.85 million $1.09 12.16 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.06 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.28

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northwest Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.01, suggesting a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.46% 10.71% 1.18% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.10% 11.34% 0.98%

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

