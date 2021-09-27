Cromwell Property Group (CMW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on November 18th

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

