Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.98

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 2732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

