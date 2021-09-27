CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $261.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

