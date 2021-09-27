CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 184,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040,646. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

