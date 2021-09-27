Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 434,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,092. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

