Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 31,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $767.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

